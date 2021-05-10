Starting Monday, Windsor police celebrate Police Week

Police Week, which runs from May 9 – 15 highlights the commitment of police services, enhancing safety and the well-being of all community members.

The Windsor Police Service will be joining other police services in kicking off the week revolving around the theme, 'Working Together to Keep our Communities Safe."

Police will not be able to engage with their community members this year due to pandemic regulations but will continue to connect virtually to promote their profession and people.

Today's the start of #PoliceWeekON! This year's theme is "Working together to keep our communities safe." Let's celebrate & thank all our sworn & civilian members.

We are grateful for the relationship we have with our communities & community partners, we can't do it without you! pic.twitter.com/XRNzrPHgPH