Starving bear in northwest Ont. was blinded in one eye, left to suffer
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry are asking the public for help in finding the person that wounded a young bear and left it to suffer in northwestern Ontario.
Ministry officials tranquilized the bruin, which was emaciated when discovered July 12 wandering along the Spring Creek Drive area of Dorion.
“Once examined, it was determined that the bear had been shot in the head with both birdshot and buckshot,” the ministry said in a news release Monday.
“This rendered the bear blind in one eye and clearly compromised its overall health. MNRF is attempting to rehabilitate the bear at a wildlife care facility.”
Anyone with information “that may lead us to better understand the situation,” is asked to contact the ministry.
Members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
