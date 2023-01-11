Starving dogs ate blanket to survive before rescue, B.C. SPCA says

The B.C. SPCA has seized 15 dogs and puppies that were allegedly found starving at a breeder's property in the province's Thompson-Nicola region.

Some of the dogs were being kept outside in sub-zero temperatures without shelter, according to the animal welfare agency, while others were found in a wire crate without access to food.

"There was evidence that at least three of the dogs had eaten parts of a blanket from the floor, desperate for anything to eat to try to stay alive," SPCA protection officer Eileen Drever said in a news release. "No animal should be subjected to this kind of suffering."

The SPCA said the dogs were seized from a breeder in Clearwater who had been selling Cane Corsos – an Italian mastiff breed – for profit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The breeder surrendered two of the dogs voluntarily before officers seized the other 13.

Many of the animals were "extremely emaciated" when they were rescued, according to the SPCA, and some will need significant medical treatment, as well as behavioural supports.

"The conditions of these animals was just horrific," said Drever. "It was one of the worst cases I have seen in my 42 years with the B.C. SPCA."

Officers expect to recommend charges against the breeder, whose name has not been released.

In the meantime, the SPCA is seeking donations to help pay for the care of the dogs and puppies until they can be put up for adoption.