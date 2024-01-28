iHeartRadio

State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent soon underway in Ottawa


A state funeral is about to get underway in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Eminent Canadians, as well as former colleagues, close friends and family members have gathered in the nation's capital to bid a final farewell to the giant of Canada's New Democratic Party, and celebrate his legacy and political accomplishments.
