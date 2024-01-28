State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent soon underway in Ottawa
A state funeral is about to get underway in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Eminent Canadians, as well as former colleagues, close friends and family members have gathered in the nation's capital to bid a final farewell to the giant of Canada's New Democratic Party, and celebrate his legacy and political accomplishments.
-
Work continues to alleviate N.B. health-care pressures: 'we are making moves every day'Government officials say work is being done every day to help alleviate pressure at Fredericton’s Chalmers hospital and Saint John Regional, which are under a critical state procedure, but other health-care officials still have some reservations with the plan
-
Drive-by shootings at 2 York Region theatres could be linked to similar incidents in Toronto, Peel: policePolice are investigating after two drive-by shootings occurred at movie theatres in York Region last week.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.