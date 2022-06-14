State of emergency called in Kelowna as residents scramble to protect homes from flooding

Heavy rain and melting snow are being blamed for the declaration of a local state of emergency declared in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

“This was unexpected,” said Sandra Follack, emergency program co-ordinator for the Central Okanagan. “We had a bit of a breach of one of the areas along Mission Creek.”

The state of emergency was declared Tuesday afternoon in the Kelowna area in response to isolated flooding along Mission Creek, Scotty Creek and a portion of Mill Creek, officials said.

“The creek had come up dramatically over where it has been the past few days,” said Adrian Van de Mosselaer, a Kelowna resident impacted by the flooding. “I haven’t seen it come up that quick before.”

Members of the public are asked to avoid the affected areas to allow the space emergency responders need to do their jobs, and to call 911 only in the case of an emergency, not to report flooding or related concerns.

Officials said no injuries have been reported and just eight homes were impacted by the flooding. Although modelling predicts the flooding should level off, officials said they’re not taking any chances.

“The concern I think we’re looking at right now is what’s going to happen in the next 24 hours with debris flow, so that we don’t get the creeks backed up into the bridges — which would cause flooding into the roadways,” said Follack.

Follack said flooding of Okanagan Lake is not yet a primary concern, though it is on their radar.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the Okanagan can expect a bit of calm before yet another storm.

“Thursday, that’s when we can see some more organized showers swaying through with the possibility of some heavy downpours from thunderstorms,” said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

Earlier in the day, residents along the first creek were told to be ready to leave as a body of water swells due to recent rainfall.

People living near Mission Creek scrambled to fill up sandbags to protect their homes while keeping an eye on the water level.

The creek overflowed its banks, prompting the regional district to activate its emergency operations centre. It's also telling residents to have an evacuation plan for themselves and their pets, in case they need to leave.

Kelowna saw more rain than expected over a 24-hour period, leading to increased snowmelt and rising water.

Nearly two dozen vehicles have been moved from the airport parking lot because of flooding.

Some stretches of roads have been closed in the affected area, including Radant, Bulman, KLO and Casorso roads.

Updates are being provided through Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Staff members are working with other agencies to manage the situation and city crews have been dispatched to inspect bridges and monitor water levels.

Sand and sandbags can be picked up at Gordon and Lequime roads for those concerned about protecting their properties.

Under a local state of emergency, authorities in the affected area are allowed to acquire or use land and personal property in their response to the emergency.

They can also authorize or force people to provide the type of help they're qualified to give, if needed, enforce the evacuation of areas and removal of livestock and animals, and demolish or remove structures, trees and crops if necessary.

They can enter buildings without warrants if their entry is needed to implement an emergency plan.