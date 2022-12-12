State of emergency declared due to 'drug epidemic' in Ontario First Nation

A First Nation in Bruce County has declared a state of emergency due to the “ongoing drug epidemic” in the community.

The Council of the Saugeen First Nation, just north of Southampton, Ont, enacted the state of emergency late last week because of the “criminality and violence” that “contributes to the tragic loss of lives” in relation to drugs in the community.

Officials with the Saugeen First Nation say they will create a Community Safety Task Force to try and correct the drug, gangs and weapons problems plaguing the community.

In a news release, newly elected Saugeen First Nation Chief Conrad Ritchie said, “for the safety, security and well-being of community members, we need to advance a proportional response and to consider extraordinary measures.”

Saugeen council members also called on the federal and provincial governments to “recognize the jurisdictional challenges inherent under the Indian act, which infringe on the nation to nation recognition of self-government and self-detrmination.”

The Grey-Bruce Health Unit recently reported a fatal drug overdose in Grey-Bruce, bringing the total to four fatal drug overdoses since August.