State of emergency declared due to 'drug epidemic' in Ontario First Nation
A First Nation in Bruce County has declared a state of emergency due to the “ongoing drug epidemic” in the community.
The Council of the Saugeen First Nation, just north of Southampton, Ont, enacted the state of emergency late last week because of the “criminality and violence” that “contributes to the tragic loss of lives” in relation to drugs in the community.
Officials with the Saugeen First Nation say they will create a Community Safety Task Force to try and correct the drug, gangs and weapons problems plaguing the community.
In a news release, newly elected Saugeen First Nation Chief Conrad Ritchie said, “for the safety, security and well-being of community members, we need to advance a proportional response and to consider extraordinary measures.”
Saugeen council members also called on the federal and provincial governments to “recognize the jurisdictional challenges inherent under the Indian act, which infringe on the nation to nation recognition of self-government and self-detrmination.”
The Grey-Bruce Health Unit recently reported a fatal drug overdose in Grey-Bruce, bringing the total to four fatal drug overdoses since August.
-
P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizationsPrince Edward Island is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
-
Greater Victoria limo fundraiser raises thousands for local charitySanta's sleigh was looking particularly sleek when it rolled into the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich, B.C., this week.
-
Toronto man charged with criminal harassment, police believe there may be more victimsToronto police believe there may be more victims after a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a criminal harassment investigation.
-
Nova Scotia announces $140 million over four years in home-heating assistanceNova Scotia is investing $140 million over the next four years for energy efficiency programs to help low- and middle-income homeowners end their use of heating oil.
-
'I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one:' Russell, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prizeA Russell, Ont. man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.
-
'She's a legend': B.C. dance duo Funkanometry gets boost from star Annie LennoxGrammy award winner Annie Lennox was apparently blown away when she saw a video of two young Canadians dancing to the Eurythmics hit song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).
-
Coldwater, Ont. gingerbread house creator wins south of the borderBeatriz Muller entered her gingerbread creation into the 30th anniversary of the U.S. National Gingerbread House Competition.
-
New Indigenous-owned tech company launches in SaskatchewanBirch Narrows Dene Development Inc. (BNDDI), MMLK Group Inc., and Superior Strategies have paired up to create All3Innovation LP, a new majority Indigenous-owned technology business.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.