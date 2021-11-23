Emergency alert issued for N.S.'s Victoria, Inverness counties; residents asked to avoid road travel

Residents in Nova Scotia’s Inverness and Victoria counties are being asked to avoid road travel until further notice.

In an emergency alert sent just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, it says “due to the severe weather, travel is no longer safe.”

"A number of roads have washed out or are severely damaged. RCMP are aware of the situation," read the alert.

Earlier in the evening, just before 9:30 p.m., a state of emergency was declared in Nova Scotia's Victoria County.

In a notice posted to the Municipality of Victoria County’s Facebook page, officials are asking people to shelter in place until further notice.

The Department of Public Works is currently assessing roads and bridges for safety.

Officials are asking people to stay home to allow crews to do their job.