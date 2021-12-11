State of emergency declared in Wiikwemkoong

A state of emergency has been declared in the Manitoulin Island community of Wiikwemkoong. The leadership of the Unceded Territory says it's necessary due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

"This is crucial that everyone stays home, and only leave home if it is necessary for essential purposes like grocery shopping, medical appointments, etcetera," said chief Duke Peltier.



"Staying home helps prevent and minimize any further spread of COVID-19 into Wiikwemkoong."