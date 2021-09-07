State of Emergency declared on Walpole Island First Nation
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A State of Emergency has been declared on Walpole Island First Nation in response to a drug epidemic.
According to OPP, the Chief and Counsel declared the emergency in July after a rise in illicit drug use and overdoses in the recent months.
In a statement, officers from both the Walpole Island Police Service (WIPS) and the OPP say they are committed to making Walpole Island First Nation a safe community for all.
The statement goes on to say that members within the community should expect to see a greater police presence, both day and night, in efforts to combat the trafficking and use of illegal substances.
