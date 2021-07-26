State of Emergency declared over in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands

UPDATE:

The 'state of emergency' has been declared over as of Saturday evening.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Alan MacNevin stated that “through focused efforts of Ontario Clean Water Agency the plant is running a normal capacity once again.”

Adding that it was a group effort to get the issue resolved quickly.

MacNevin thanked residents for their patience, understanding and cooperation throughout the day.

The Facebook update wrapped up with a reminder for the area with MacNevin saying, “as always, we encourage water conservation and responsible use.”

ORIGINAL:

A 'state of emergency' has been declared in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands after a water pump failed at the Little Current water treatment plant.

Mayor Al MacNevin made the declaration just before noon on Saturday morning. Around 9:00 a.m., residents were told if they didn't cut back then the town of Little Current would run out of water.

"One of the pumps failed and another one that was supposed to be a back up, didn't kick in so they brought another pump from another location and they're still having trouble getting it up to full capacity," MacNevin told CTVNews.

The mayor says why the pump failed is still unclear and crews are still investigating what happened at the facility.

Truckloads of bottled water are being distributed to those in town and is being delivered to those in need of physical assistance.

MacNevin says this is going to have an impact on restaurants, the hotel, the marina have all been asked to cut back. The Ontario Clean Water Agency has also been called as part of the declaration.

"It is producing some water but at a very limited rate so the less people use it the more that is available for when you absolutely need it but at some point in time our understandings is it might not be enough and then we'll be out of water," he said.

It's unclear on when they'll reach that point, that depends on the current level of consumption.

He's hoping the declaration will provide them with some answers as to how long they'll be facing this problem.

"It's a huge impact, in terms of COVID being shutdown and people reopening, you have a busy summer weekend and restaurants have closed and people are having to rely on bottled water, it's a big problem," he said.

The plant serves the area of Little Current and its surrounding area. As it stands now, the plant in Sheguiandah remains unaffected.

Once the plant does get up and running to full capacity, there will be concerns over water quality and pressure in the lines so residents are being asked to follow the direction of town officials.