State of emergency ends in Barrie
The City of Barrie ended its state of emergency Monday that had been in place nearly two years amid the pandemic.
"The decision comes as the province continues to ease provincial COVID-19 public health measures," a release from the City stated on Monday.
In the release, Mayor Jeff Lehman thanked front-line and essential workers for their service "during some of our darkest days."
"I also want to thank the incredible residents of Barrie who quietly did their part to help their community by following public health orders, wearing a mask, and getting vaccinated."
The state of emergency provided the City with additional powers and resources and streamlined the decision-making process through the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).
The EOC includes a group of leaders from the City, Barrie police, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, and the Simcoe Muskoka health unit. The group made critical decisions regarding public health.
The state of emergency was implemented on March 23, 2020.
Last week, the City of Orillia lifted its state of emergency while urging residents to remain conscientious of public health measures.
