State of emergency in Kashechewan

The Kashechewan First Nation on the James Bay coast has declared a state of emergency due to the high risk of the Albany River overflowing its banks.Chief Gaius Wesley made the declaration last week and now the decision has been made to evacuate the most vulnerable people to Kapuskasing, beginning Monday.

Dave Plourde, Kapuskasing's mayor, says he's expecting around 10 flights, carrying four hundred people. “I’m actually anxious to see them come out and meet them as they come off the plane and discuss how things are going there and see how we can make their stay in Kapuskasing a lot better.” he said.

The Chief says the situation is concerning. “According to the MNRF, the thickness of the ice is a risk to the community as well with the significant amount of snow in the southern communities and the western communities which may impact the water flow over to the Albany River.” he said.

Chief Wesley explains due to a high vaccination rate in his community, many members feel safe travelling to Kapuskasing, but adds around eleven hundred people have chosen to stay behind. They will be taken to their hunting grounds or trap lines on higher ground.

Timmins fire chief Tom Laughren says he will learn in the coming days if Timmins will be accepting any evacuees.