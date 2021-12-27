State of emergency in place because of B.C. floods extended into the new year

B.C. will remain under a state of emergency more than a month after the province was hit by a series of atmospheric rivers that led to catastrophic flooding and mudslides, the deputy premier announced Monday.

B.C.'s state of emergency due to flooding was first put in place on Nov. 17. Extended for another two weeks, it'll now be in effect until Jan. 11, unless it's lifted earlier or renewed.

"While significant progress has been made in recovery and repair efforts, there is still more to do to reopen our highways and get people back into their homes," said Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth in a news release.

"My thanks go out to all British Columbians for their patience and compliance during these challenging times, and to the crews who have worked tirelessly to get these highways back open."

