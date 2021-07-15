State of emergency prompted by fatal Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse may be in place for several more days
Staff
The Canadian Press
Kelowna has lifted part of its evacuation order around the site of a fatal crane collapse, but the city says it may be several days before the order is fully rescinded.
What remains of the crane is being disassembled in stages and with the first part complete, some businesses can resume and residents can return.
The city says power has been out since Monday and people returning can expect to find spoiled food in their fridge or freezer.
Five men were killed when the construction crane collapsed, four workers at the site, and one man in a neighbouring building.
-
-
Kirkland Lake OPP raid three residences, seize drugs and weaponsA 30-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is in police custody after the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at three residences Wednesday.
-
SaskPower expecting extreme heat to drive record demand for powerAs Saskatchewan braces for another round of extreme heat, the province’s power provider is encouraging residents to reduce their consumption.
-
Hot, dry weather causing poor crop conditions throughout Sask.Prolonged hot and dry conditions have resulted in short, thin and rapidly advancing crops in many regions in Saskatchewan.
-
-
Youngest child injured in fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. has diedA one-year-old girl injured in a fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. on Monday has died, a relative has confirmed.
-
Jurassic jive: Dino-clad concert crashers caught on cameraAt first it seemed like any other of Stephanie’s lawn concerts. Until it suddenly wasn’t.
-
Results of Goderich, Ont. train derailment investigation releasedAn investigation into a train derailment in Goderich has concluded that an accidental release of the train's air brakes was to blame.
-
Police identify woman killed in basement apartment in Toronto's west endPolice have released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim.