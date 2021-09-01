State of emergency renewed in B.C. over wildfires
Staff
The Canadian Press
B.C.'s public safety minister says the province is extending its state of emergency to support the response to wildfires for another two weeks.
Mike Farnworth says the extension recognizes that the potential for significant wildfire activity persists even as cooler weather aids firefighting crews.
In a statement, he says “things are trending in the right direction,” but residents must be aware of about 230 current fires along with the potential for new ones.
The latest statement from Emergency Management B-C says 21 evacuation orders due to fires covered more than 3,700 properties.
-
Efforts underway to recruit hundreds of mine workers in the Timmins areaThe Mining Industry Human Resource Council says Canada's mining sector will experience a great need for workers in the next few years, especially those skilled in the trades.
-
New Calgary cemetery Prairie Sky to offer green burial optionCalgary has a new cemetery that offers people the opportunity to help save the planet even after they've left it.
-
Case of missing woman taken over by Langley RCMP's serious crimes investigatorsThe case of a woman reported missing in Langley late last month is now being investigated by members of the local RCMP detachment's serious crimes division.
-
WECHU’s 'Destination Vaccination' bus on the move ThursdayThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s 'Destination Vaccination' bus will be rolling around Essex County this week with stops in Leamington and Windsor.
-
Police investigate three arson fires in OsgoodeThe Ottawa Police Arson Unit is appealing for the public's help after three arson fires in Osgoode overnight.
-
Texas man receiving calls about COVID-19 vaccines in southwestern OntarioA public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to a gentleman in Texas who was inundated with calls about COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Ontario lifts class size, distancing requirements in indoor post-secondary classroomsOntario has issued new guidance for post-secondary institutions that lifts distancing and capacity rules for most classrooms.
-
Ontario should prevent the 'hack' that hit Quebec's vaccine passport app, expert warnsOntario’s vaccine passport app should learn from an episode in Quebec where some people created their own QR codes and spoofed the identity of several Quebec politicians, says a Toronto cybersecurity expert.
-
Former N.S. PC candidate placed on administrative leave from library CEO job following 'serious allegation'The South Shore Public Libraries board of directors says Troy Myers, CEO and chief librarian, has been placed on administrative leave after the board was made aware of a ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation against him.