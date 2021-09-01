State of emergency renewed in B.C. over wildfires

B.C.'s public safety minister says the province is extending its state of emergency to support the response to wildfires for another two weeks.

Mike Farnworth says the extension recognizes that the potential for significant wildfire activity persists even as cooler weather aids firefighting crews.

In a statement, he says “things are trending in the right direction,” but residents must be aware of about 230 current fires along with the potential for new ones.

The latest statement from Emergency Management B-C says 21 evacuation orders due to fires covered more than 3,700 properties.