State of emergency still in effect for Oneida Nation of the Thames
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A state of emergency remains in effect for residents of the Oneida Nation of the Thames over water issues.
Levels have fluctuated from extreme lows to highs.
A water conservation notice has since been lifted but the state of emergency continues.
The community has been under a boil water advisory since 2019.
Band officials continue to meet with all levels of government to determine a long-term solution.
