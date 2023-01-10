iHeartRadio

State of emergency still in effect for Oneida Nation of the Thames


The water tower at the Oneida Nation of the Thames is seen on Dec. 20, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

A state of emergency remains in effect for residents of the Oneida Nation of the Thames over water issues.

Levels have fluctuated from extreme lows to highs.

A water conservation notice has since been lifted but the state of emergency continues.

The community has been under a boil water advisory since 2019.

Band officials continue to meet with all levels of government to determine a long-term solution.

