State of local emergency in Whiteshell Provincial Park expires Monday

The state of local emergency in Whiteshell Provincial Park expires on Monday after nearly two months.

The province initially declared the state of local emergency in the northern Whiteshell area due to high waters causing dangerous conditions.

Manitoba Parks staff members will continue to monitor the high water situation, assess the conditions, and co-ordinate preparedness and response.

Crews continue the repairs to Provincial Road 307 in the north Whiteshell area from Seven Sisters Falls to Rennie. Those heading to the park should expect delays when travelling, and use caution when driving near work crews.

The province notes that high water continues to pose safety risks in some areas of the province. Those visiting provincial parks should check and monitor conditions before heading out. Park visitors are reminded to follow road and trail closures, and not try to drive through flooded areas or on damaged bridges.

Some provincial park campground and trail closures are still in effect in Manitoba. Those with reservations will be contacted if they are affected by a closure, and can either request a refund or move their reservation to another location. Campers should not pre-emptively cancel reservations before they are notified of site closures as cancellation policies will apply.