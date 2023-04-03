Station wagon drives into downtown ice cream shop

No injuries were reported after a vehicle drove into a shop in downtown Edmonton on Monday afternoon, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says.

EFRS responded to the Marble Slab Creamery at 101 Avenue and 109 Street shortly after 2 p.m.

A black station wagon drove into the front of the shop.

It's not known if anyone was inside at the time of the crash.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to police for more information.