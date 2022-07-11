Statistics Canada says June jobs down

According to recent Statistics Canada employment figures, more than 24,700 people lost their jobs in June.

"After several consecutive months of job growth, today's news is a reminder that the government's efforts to attract job creators to our province is now more important than ever," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Fedeli said the provincial government "will leave no stone unturned when it comes to building the infrastructure necessary to unlock the full potential of the province's economy."

Fedeli includes employment in highways and transit projects and the road to the Ring of Fire, a large chromite mining project in the James Bay lowlands.

Since taking office in June 2018, Fedeli said job growth had added 531,000 jobs.

"With existing challenges, including an uncertain economic global climate, it's all hands on deck. Now is the time for unity and working together," he said.

The Ontario government has reduced the cost of doing business in the province by $7 billion a year, he said, and by injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into Ontario's venture capital ecosystem, it has created the best possible conditions for businesses to grow.