Statistics Canada set to unveil May jobs numbers Statistics Canada will say today how the job market fared in May as lockdowns to slow the pandemic continued to keep many businesses closed. Nanaimo RCMP renew call for witnesses following fatal highway crash Nanaimo RCMP are asking for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward after a crash claimed the life of an elderly woman in May. Canadian flight prices are extremely cheap right now and there's a reason why Canadian airlines are offering flights at prices hardly ever seen before, but one expert says there's a strategy behind the deep discounts and that these rock-bottom deal won't stick around for long. Region of Waterloo reports 55 COVID-19 enforcement actions Officials in Waterloo Region reported another 55 enforcement actions for people not following COVID-19 guidelines.