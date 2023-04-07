Stats Canada study finds housing, income key factors for Indigenous children's educational success

Housing and household income are the two major factors that determine educational success among Indigenous communities, according to Statistics Canada.

A study released Thursday found that Indigenous children who live off reserve in “suitable housing” and with higher family incomes were more likely to finish high school.

The study used data from the 2006 Indigenous Peoples Survey and the 2016 long-form census. The results looked at high school completion and higher education rates among First Nations children that live off reserves.

Statistics show that 72.3 per cent of First Nations children who were 11 to 14 years in 2006 had completed high school or higher education by 2016. Yet, only about 55 per cent of those aged eight to 10 in 2006 had finished high school or higher education by 2016.

Stats Canada said the numbers were similar for Métis and Inuit children. With 79.4 per cent of Métis children aged 11 to 14 in 2006 had finished high school or further education by 2016 compared to younger children in the community where 62.1 per cent had completed schooling by 2016. In Inuit communities, 52.9 per cent of those aged 11 to 14 in 2006 had completed high school or higher by 2016. One-third (34.2 per cent) of Inuit children aged eight to 10 in 2006 had finished high school or higher education by 2016.

“Living in suitable housing was shown to be a significant factor associated with educational attainment for Indigenous children. Suitable housing indicates if the house has enough bedrooms for the size and make-up of resident households,” Stats Canada website said.

The report shows that 68.2 per cent of First Nations children living off reserve in suitable housing in 2006 had completed high school or higher education by 2016. Less than half of First Nations children who lived in unsuitable housing had finished high school or gone on to further education (49.6 per cent). For Métis children, those numbers are 75.4 per cent and 55.8 per cent and for Inuit children, 54.2 per cent and 32.4 per cent.

Another factor in success was household income.

“Across all three Indigenous groups, household income had an important impact on the academic success of children,” the report said.

Statistics showed that Indigenous children who were living off-reserve and in families with a higher income were more like to complete school. In First Nations communities, when household income was in the fourth income quartile, 76.3 per cent were likely to have completed high school or further education. For those with family incomes in the third quartile, it was 73.6 percent. Those with family incomes on the lowest level were less likely to finish school (53.9 per cent).

Métis children with high family income saw completion rates of 86 per cent compared to 63.7 per cent for children with low family income. The numbers were similar in Inuit communities, with 58.3 per cent of children finishing school if the family income was high and 21.2 per cent completing or furthering their education if family income was low.

Statistics Canada also considered the child’s gender and the impact on advanced education. They found that 72.2 per cent of First Nation boys had completed high school, which was among the highest rank. In Métis communities, 82.7 per cent of girls had earned a high school diploma by 2016.