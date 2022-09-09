Statue damaged outside Sunalta church, hate crime unit investigating

The Calgary Police Service's hate crime and extremism team is investigating a recent act of vandalism that caused damage to a statue outside a church in Sunalta.

CPS officials say a man approached Sacred Heart Church, in the 1300 block of 14th Street S.W., in the late afternoon hours of Sept. 1. He proceeded to damage a religious statue before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as:

Approximately 180 centimetres (5'11") tall;

Having a slim build; and,

Having what appears to be tattoos along his left arm.

At the time of the vandalism, the suspect was wearing:

An orange T-shirt;

A baseball cap;

Sunglasses;

Dark construction pants; and,

Construction boots.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the vandalism

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man who damaged the statue is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.