iHeartRadio

Statue damaged outside Sunalta church, hate crime unit investigating

Surveillance footage still of the suspect in an act of vandalism to a statue outside of Sacred Heart Church along 14th Street S.W. on Sept. 1. (supplied)

The Calgary Police Service's hate crime and extremism team is investigating a recent act of vandalism that caused damage to a statue outside a church in Sunalta.

CPS officials say a man approached Sacred Heart Church, in the 1300 block of 14th Street S.W., in the late afternoon hours of Sept. 1. He proceeded to damage a religious statue before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as:

  • Approximately 180 centimetres (5'11") tall;
  • Having a slim build; and,
  • Having what appears to be tattoos along his left arm.

At the time of the vandalism, the suspect was wearing:

  • An orange T-shirt;
  • A baseball cap;
  • Sunglasses;
  • Dark construction pants; and,
  • Construction boots.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the vandalism

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man who damaged the statue is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

12