Stay-at-home order extended for London region, all of Ontario

The stay-at-home order that had been set to expire next week, has been extended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford for two more weeks.

That means Middlesex-London, and all of Ontario, will remain under the order until at least June 2.

In addition, all public health and workplace safety measures under the 'emergency brake' also remain in effect.

Ford made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

"I expect that by June 2, so long as we stay the course, we will be able to reopen outdoor recreation. And by then, we will provide more details on our plan to carefully and safely begin to reopen the province in the days and weeks to follow."

Experts have long been calling for the reopening of outdoor activities, but it seems that too will have to wait.

Ford announced that virtual learning would also continue as teachers and students start to get vaccinated.

The government says it is planning to administer the Pfizer vaccine to youth ages 12 to 17 starting the week of May 31.

Ford says the extension is necessary due to the spread of more contagious COVID-19 variants.

