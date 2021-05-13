Stay-at-home order extended in Windsor-Essex and rest of province until June 2

Windsor-Essex will be under a stay-at-home order with the rest of the Ontario until at least June 2.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at Queen’s Park Thursday.

Ford says the extension is necessary due to the new, more contagious COVID-19 variants continuing to pose significant risks.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the region has managed the third wave of the virus better than the second wave. The main indicators have been better than the provincial average.

All public health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake will also remain in effect.

During this time, Ford says the government will prepare to administer the Pfizer vaccine to youth between the ages of 12 and 17, beginning the week May 31, as the province also finalizes plans to gradually and safely re-open the province.

“While we are seeing positive trends as a result of the public health measures put in place, we cannot afford to let up yet,” said Premier Ford. “We must stay vigilant to ensure our ICU numbers stay down and our hospital capacity is protected. If we stay the course for the next two weeks, and continue vaccinating record number of Ontarians every day, we can begin looking forward to July and August and having the summer that everyone deserves.”

This is a breaking news story. More coming.