The provincial stay-at-home order is being extended for one week in most parts of the province, including Ottawa, after which point the city will be permitted to reopen many businesses with restrictions.

Additionally, three local health units will see the stay-at-home order end this week.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that Ottawa is among the 28 public health units that will see the stay-at-home order extended until Feb. 16.

The situation in Ottawa will be assessed at that time to determine what is allowed to reopen. The current closures will remain in effect this week.

Ottawa was in the Orange-Restrict category before the provincewide shutdown came into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. If Ottawa's current status holds steady in the next week, it's likely the city would return to that level when the stay-at-home order lifts on Feb. 16.

Under Orange-Restrict, indoor dining can resume with capacity limits, and gyms, retail stores, cinemas and salons can reopen with restrictions. Social gatherings such as functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, barbeques or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, or parks, where physical distancing can be maintained would be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The final decision on what level Ottawa will be in will be made next week.

Elsewhere in the region, the stay-at-home order will come to an end at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 10 in the following public health units:

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington

Renfrew County and District

Hastings Prince Edward

The province says the stay-at-home order is ending for these regions because of improving local trends such as lower transmission of COVID-19, improving hospital capacity, and available public health capacity to conduct rapid case and contact management. These regions will move back into the Green-Prevent level under the province's colour-coded reopening framework, which would allow the reopening of many businesses and services, including indoor dining, bars, and malls. Ski hills will also be allowed to reopen with physical distancing and masks required. Social gatherings remain limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, provided physical distancing can be maintained.

The stay-at-home order for Toronto, York Region, and Peel Region is being extended to Feb. 22. If they remain in Grey-Lockdown status at that point, the province will allow in-person shopping to resume with capacity limits of 25 per cent in most retail settings. Additionally, any other regions that enter Grey-Lockdown status will also be allowed to keep in-person retail open with 25 per cent capacity.