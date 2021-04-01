Stay-at-home orders, increased vaccinations needed to blunt growth of COVID-19 variant in Ontario: modelling

Ontario will need to implement stay-at-home orders and administer more vaccines to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in the third wave, according to the province’s science advisory table.

In new modelling data released Thursday, the table said that such orders will help to control the surge, while also protecting access to medical care and “the chance of the summer Ontarians want.”

The table also says that vaccinations across the province are not currently reaching the communities at highest risk of infection and, as a result, delaying the impact of inoculations as an effective strategy in containing the disease.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.