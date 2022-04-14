'Stay cautious': Ontario says sixth wave has peaked ahead of long weekend

As thousands prepare to gather for the Easter long weekend, Ontario’s health minister says the sixth wave has peaked.

"The wastewater surveillance does seem to indicate that we have reached the peak, that we will start seeing the numbers go down," said Christine Elliott, during a press conference on Thursday.

In Ottawa, the wastewater trend also dipping for the first time in weeks.

"Signals from almost everywhere in the province have plateaued or gone down a little bit," said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, epidemiologist. "Fantastic, it’s the right arrow pointing in the right direction, but, of course, we want to see that continue in that direction."

The update comes as the premier encourages people to remain mindful ahead of gatherings for the long weekend.

"Stay cautious, if you are having 15 people over, put your mask on,” said Premier Doug Ford.

Some experts say cases and hospitalizations are expected to see a bump after the holidays.

"Usually after the holidays we see a surge in cases, so I would say keep wearing those masks," said Dr. Zahid Butt, epidemiologist. "There is a lag between what you see in wastewater surveillance and hospitalizations.”

Ontario’s top doctor is not mandating masks because of his confidence in health care capacity.

"We are really at the highest point, or very near the highest point, meaning there’s more COVID-19 now than there was at any other point during this wave,” Dr. Bogoch. "You should really be wearing a mask when you go into an indoor setting."

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore says he doesn’t believe a legally binding mandate is necessary at this point as he thinks the health care system has the capacity to care for all residents.