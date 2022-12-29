Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges

Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.

The weekly Respiratory Virus Snapshot shows "high levels" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 in Ottawa over the holiday season. The health unit says influenza levels have decreased in the capital since last week, while COVID-19 and RSV levels remain similar to last week.

"Many of you will have gatherings planned in the coming days, including New Year’s Eve celebrations," Ottawa Public Health said on Twitter.

"We know you’re looking forward to these events, & it can be hard to cancel on friends & family. But if you’re sick, attending a gathering puts everyone at risk.

"Please stay home if you're not feeling well & protect those you care about. Respiratory virus symptoms can be severe for some folks."

According to Ottawa Public Health, the percent positivity levels are 11.3 per cent for influenza, 13.3 per cent for RSV and 17.7 per cent for COVID-19.

The health unit is recommending you wear a well-fitted mask in any crowded and/or indoor public settings over the holiday season to limit the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Respiratory visits to emergency departments

Statistics show 18 per cent of visits to Ottawa's emergency departments during the week leading up to Christmas were linked to respiratory viruses.

Ottawa Public Health says there were 6,500 visits to emergency departments in Ottawa the week of Dec. 18. A total of 1,174 visits were due to respiratory viruses.

The data shows 596 of the visits to the ER due to a respiratory virus involved a child under the age of 12.