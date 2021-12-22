'Stay home': Omicron surge worries Calgary church over in-person services

There are no rules in Alberta preventing in-person religious gatherings this Christmas, but one Calgary church is calling on others to voluntarily cancel services due to the rise in Omicron cases.

Hillhurst United Church, in northwest Calgary, issued a statement on Wednesday saying that Christmas services could be risky in the current situation.

According to the Alberta government, the capacity of places of worship is limited to one-third fire code capacity and masks are mandatory.

However, they are not eligible to participate in Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program, meaning participants are not required to show proof of vaccination to attend.

"Christmas services will serve as super spreader events across the province if they continue as planned," said Anne Yates-Laberge, Hillhurst United's executive director in a statement. "Especially without vaccination requirements for attendance."

As a result, the church says it is voluntarily cancelling its in-person Christmas services and opt for a virtual celebration instead.

"Our campaign is 'Give the gift of life this Christmas and stay home'," Yate-Laberge said.

Meanwhile, another Calgary church with differing views on the pandemic said Hillhurst's view on in-person gatherings is somewhat short-sighted.

"Christmas celebrates Jesus, the King of kings and Lord of lords, coming into the world to rescue people from sin and death," said Tim Stephens, pastor of Calgary's Fairview Baptist Church, in an email to CTV News. "He had a public ministry lasting three years that has impacted the world more than any other person. Nothing could stop Him from carrying out His ministry."

Stephens says the pandemic has had a lasting effect on many Calgary families, especially those who have lost their jobs due to public health restrictions. That's why he says Fairview will remain open to in-person services, including at Christmas, so it "will be a beacon of hope to so many."

"The world doesn't need another mandate, the world needs Jesus Christ," he said.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health announced the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since October with 1,346 new infections. There are more than 2,100 cases of Omicron, the new dominant strain in Alberta.