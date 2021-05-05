Stay off city streets, Timmins police warn ATV drivers

After receiving multiple complaints, police in Timmins are warning ATV drivers to stay off city streets.

Recent warmer weather has led to more cases of ATV drivers using city streets to access open areas and trail systems, police said, a violation of local rules and the Highway Traffic Act.

While some communities, such as Greater Sudbury, allow ATVs on certain roads, they are banned from city streets in Timmins.

"Recently, and with improving weather conditions, incidents of persons using ATVs and UTVs on city streets leading to and from open area and other trail systems is on the rise," police said in a news release. "This behaviour poses a threat to themselves, pedestrians, and other persons using the roadway lawfully."

Police receive the most frequent complaints about the vehicles travelling on:

- Mountjoy Township - Chenier Avenue and Bonaventure Street

- Pine Street South area

- South Porcupine and Porcupine: Connaught Hill area, Ferguson Road, Crawford Street, Nadine Avenue, Sony Street, Julie Avenue and the tract of land between Northern College and the Finn Senior’s Residence near Huot Street adjacent to Porcupine Lake

"It appears a growing number of ATV and UTV operators are neglecting their responsibilities in terms of respecting the applicable laws governing responsible use," police said.

"The Timmins Police Service traffic section, as well as platoon officers, will be addressing these issues as they are an obvious public safety concern."