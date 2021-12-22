'Stay off the ice': North Bay officials
North Bay Fire and Emergency Services officials say ice on local waterways is not safe to walk on yet and is asking people to stay off.
"Even though the ice on area waterways looks safe, ice thickness has not developed to a point where we are comfortable having people out on area lakes," Greg Saunders, North Bay's deputy fire chief, said in an email Wednesday.
"Inconsistent air temperatures may cause the ice to thaw and freeze, making the ice surfaces unpredictable and dangerous. Residents should not walk, ski, skate or play on any body of water."
Pet owners are advised to keep their dogs on a leash.
"If a pet goes through the ice, the fire department said people shouldn’t try to rescue the animal since they’ll be putting themselves and others in danger," Saunders said.
Children should also be reminded not to go on the ice as well.
