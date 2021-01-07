The City of Kitchener is warning its residents to stay off of frozen stormwater ponds.

The city has more than 150 stormwater management ponds, which are engineered to collect runoff, reduce local flooding and ensure cleaner water flowing into the environment.

While they may look perfect for skating, officials said in a news release on Thursday that there is a lot going on below the surface.

“While their shiny and slippery surface during the winter may look appealing for ice skating, these ponds can be very dangerous,” the news release read in part.

“When stormwater ponds freeze over during the winter, the thickness of the ice becomes highly unpredictable and makes for very dangerous conditions.”

With that in mind, officials are asking residents to exercise caution around these ponds, saying that they should not be used for recreational activities at any time of the year.

“We know community members are looking for activities to do during the province-wide shutdown, but for your safety, please stay off these ponds,” the release read.

Instead, the city encouraged people to make use of its Reimagine Winter resource, which provides activities—both indoor and outdoor—for people to do with their households during the colder months.