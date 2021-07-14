Stay on murder charge against husband of B.C. woman found dead in lake expires with no action taken
It's been one year since a second-degree murder charge was stayed against a B.C. man in connection with his wife's death.
Bert Westervelt was once charged in the death of his wife, Arlene, whose body was recovered from Lake Okanagan in June 2016.
Bert told investigators his wife drowned when their canoe capsized. Two years ago, he was charged in Arlene's death, but the Crown stayed those charges last year, saying new evidence reduced the likelihood of his conviction.
That stay expired at midnight Wednesday, and Arlene's family fears they may never get their day in court.
"The Hennig family, my client, is obviously overwhelmed with the sense of grief and loss, not just over the loss of Arlene, their loved one, but also the fact that within this one-year period that action hasn't been taken," lawyer Anthony Oliver told CTV News in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
The BC Prosecution Service says the investigation into Arlene's death remains open. Her husband has always maintained his innocence.
