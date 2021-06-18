'Stay safe by staying local': WECHU on Father’s Day gatherings

Officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are advising the public to stay local this Father’s Day.

“Gathering with household members only, connecting with loved ones virtually,” advises chief nursing officer, Theresa Marentette. “If you are planning a gathering with others outdoors make sure no one has symptoms of COVID-19 and everyone is maintaining a two meter distance with no more than 10 people.”

Ontario entered Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday, June 11. The government has said it will wait at least 21 days between each step. This means Ontario will likely move into Step 2 on July 2.

In the meantime, Marentette reminds the public gathering indoors with people from outside of your household, visiting other households and traveling outside Windsor and Essex County are still considered high risk activities that should be avoided this Father’s Day.