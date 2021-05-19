'Stay the course': Tri-cities urge vigilance over long weekend; discourage Victoria Day backyard fireworks

Officials across Waterloo Region are urging residents to avoid gatherings this Victoria Day long weekend, with many discouraging backyard firework displays.

In a release sent out Wednesday, the City of Waterloo is reminding residents that public firework displays are not permitted and no public events will be held over the May 24 long weekend.

The city is also discouraging Victoria Day backyard firework displays because of physical-distancing protocols and gathering limits. According to the release, backyard fireworks pose the risk of "tying up emergency resources."

Municipal bylaw officers will be out enforcing current public health restrictions this weekend, staff said.

"Residents of the City of Waterloo have done a great job of adjusting to life through the pandemic, and we strongly urge everyone to make another accommodation to maintain personal and community safety," fire chief Richard Hepditch said in the release. "We don't want to put any additional pressure on the healthcare system or emergency first responders."

Hepditch is encouraging alternatives to fireworks, like glow sticks or online firework videos.

Meanwhile, the City of Cambridge is also urging residents to avoid Victoria Day long weekend celebrations and only gather with members of their own household.

Public firework displays are also prohibited in Cambridge and cannot be set off in municipal parks, sports fields, and laneways or at schools. Residents are asked to "exercise caution" with private backyard firework displays.

"I know most of us are eager to have a somewhat normal summer, but we need to stay the course this long weekend so that we can have a full and active summer," Deputy Mayor Mike Mann said in a Wednesday release. "I urge everyone to stay focused on finding creative ways to celebrate at home rather than together during the stay-at-home order. Let's look to the future and keep safe this weekend."