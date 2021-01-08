We continue to watch this high pressure air mass aloft billow over us. Today and tomorrow may well shape up like yesterday did, where the strength of solar energy did its part to warm us above the expected parameter by the mid-afternoon. Either way, it's above seasonal, where -2.4 C is commonplace.

On Sunday, we will experience a ballooning of temperature, thanks to westerly wind, which may gust into the 40 km/h range. Thereafter, temperatures remain positive – this trend will likely continue beyond the scope of our five-day forecast, as well.

The longer-range forecasts (which I don't put a ton of faith into, mind you!) don't project a drop back below normal until we're well into the back half of the month. The early outlook there suggests high temperatures beneath -10 C are possible.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, westerly gusts 40 km/h

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Two photos today: Janice captured a shot of a halo in Hines Creek!

Second, Bob caught this magnificent shot of a burmis tree.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here!