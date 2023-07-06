Stayner man 'almost fainted' after winning $100K with lottery ticket

A lottery ticket purchased at a convenience store on Highway 26 in Stayner paid off for William Beasley.

The local man said he'd tried his luck with the lottery for years, and while he's won small prizes in the past, this is his biggest yet.

"When I checked my ticket, I thought I had won $1,000. I asked my wife to take a look, and she confirmed I matched six numbers," Beasley said, adding the couple nearly fainted when they realized how much he had won.

The Stayner man matched six of seven Encore numbers with his Lottario ticket to win $100,000 in the April 29 draw.

"I never believed I'd win big," he said.

Beasley plans to upgrade his vehicle with his winnings.

"Maybe we'll travel a bit, too," he added. "There's so much of our beautiful country we'd love to see."