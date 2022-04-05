Stayner man who turned his car 'into a weapon' sentenced

A Stayner man who ran over another man to settle a cannabis debt nearly four years ago was sentenced in a Barrie courtroom Tuesday.

Isaiah Crawley was sentenced to 16 months behind bars, with two years probation, and will not be permitted to drive for five years upon his release for his role in the crime.

In February, Isaiah Crawley, who was initially charged with attempted murder, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm after running over Cole Cranston, who the courts say owed Crawley money.

In her sentencing decision, Justice Michelle Fuerst called Crawley's actions "cowardly and callous."

The court heard that on February 20, 2018, Crawley "turned his car, weighing thousands of pounds, into a weapon" with at least one of the car's wheels rolling over Cranston, then rolling back over him a second time.

Cranston, who was 19 at the time, was in a coma for two weeks after being run over and that left him "very seriously injured" with a shattered pelvis, ankle, and several internal injuries.

Cranston told the court that he has suffered from depression and has had trouble sleeping since the attack.

Crawley has also been ordered to stay at least 100 metres away from Cranston.