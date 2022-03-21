Stayner organization awarded $5,000 to continue to support youth
A youth centre in Stayner has been awarded $5,000 to continue to support young people in the community.
The 2021 Second Harvest Emergency Food Security Fund donated the money to the Clearview Youth Centre.
Second Harvest is a national food rescue organization that works to keep perishable food out of the landfill.
"These funds go a long way not only towards educating youth on nutrition but in supporting youth who may appreciate a snack or meal more than we know," says Shannon McCormick, youth coordinator for the Clearview Youth Centre.
The funds from the Harvest will support the continued purchase of healthy food for youth attending the centre. The funds will also provide youth with programs and activities that focus on the importance of nutrition.
"COVID-19 has been tough on our youth, and providing them with meals, specifically nutritious meals that contribute to their physical and mental well-being, is what the Youth Centre strives for," McCormick says.
The Clearview Youth Centre is open Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering various free programs for youth in the community. More information about the Youth Centre can be found here.
