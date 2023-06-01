Stayner welcoming summer with return of Music, Market and Park It
The sun was shining as a summer staple returned to Stayner Thursday night.
The 9th annual Music, Market and Park It event officially kicked off for 2023 on Thursday. In addition to a Farmer's Market, there's also a classic car show and live music.
"So we have over 30 vendors selling locally, either its arts or farms," said Amanda Murray, the community, culture and tourism coordinator for Clearview Township. "We have some new vendors, Collingwood Honey, for example; it's their first time at our market. We have the return of some favourites, including Cedar Creek Farms and Don's Bakery."
Murray says the event's goal is to ensure there's something for everyone in the family. The town also uses it to engage with various community partners.
"Every week, we feature different community partners. This week it's the accessibility committee because it's accessibility week," said Murray. "We also have partnerships with the Stayner Kinsmen Club, the Garden Society, the public society, and the youth center. It really is a big community event, and we want everybody to enjoy it."
The market will take place every Thursday from 4:30-7:30, with live music continuing until 9 p.m.
-
3 suspects facing charges after drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Kelowna: RCMPMounties in Kelowna say they made a “huge dent” in the local drug trade after a large seizure of drugs, cash and vehicles last month.
-
N.B. sending additional fire crews to Nova Scotia as record-breaking fire remains out of controlMore New Brunswick fire crews are set to travel to Nova Scotia in the coming days to help fight ongoing forest fires.
-
Outdoor patio return to downtown Sudbury amid the hot weatherThere will be a lot of music, revelry and fun in downtown Sudbury on Friday evening as the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association launches its 'Ultimate Summer Kick-Off' Party. For many, it also marks the unofficial start to patio season.
-
Defence concludes closing summations in Windsor murder trialThe defence has completed its closing summations in an ongoing Windsor murder trial involving the shooting death of 20-year-old Madisen Gingras in April of 2020.
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premierNova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in QuebecNotorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
B.C. giving $4.5 million to upgrade Canuck Place Children's HospiceThe British Columbia government has announced $4.5 million in new funding for Canuck Place to renovate and upgrade the Vancouver children's hospice.
-
London, Ont. offering free rec swim passes & transportation amid Thames Pool closureThe City of London, Ont. has announced that outdoor pools are set to open on July 1.
-
Marineland did not provide adequate water source to bear cubs, Ontario allegesMarineland failed to provide three bear cubs permanent and adequate water sources as well as climbing structures, Ontario alleges in court documents.