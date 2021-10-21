Ste. Anne doctor charged with 16 additional counts of sexual assault
A doctor from Ste. Anne Manitoba is now facing 22 counts of sexual assault after police laid additional charges.
In November of 2020, CTV News Winnipeg reported Dr. Arcel Bissonnette was charged with six counts of sexual assault following a lengthy investigation by the Sainte-Anne Police.
Since then, according to police, more complainants have come forward, resulting in 16 additional charges of sexual assault.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Bissonnette has worked at the Ste. Anne hospital and the Ste. Anne medical centre.
Police are not responding to any media requests regarding this matter.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.
