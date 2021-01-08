Ottawa's milder-than-usual winter is expected to continue for the next few days.

After a cold start to Friday, with a wind chill of -16, the temperature is expected to reach a high of -5 C by mid-afternoon. Expect a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning.

Saturday there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -3 C, with another colder start to the day (wind chill -15).

Sunday will be similar but a bit cooler, with a high of -5 C.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday also have a mix of sun and cloud with highs of -3 C.

Those temperatuers are all a little above the seasonal norm, which is around -6 C.