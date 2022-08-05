Steampunk meets Wizards at Coldwater Steampunk Festival

The world of magic comes alive at Coldwater’s 3rd annual Wizarding World night as the Coldwater Steampunk Festival returns to its in-person event on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The festival organizers promise an incredible line-up of live entertainment, street art, birds of prey, duelling knights, a time machine, and a hot air balloon, plus free activities for every age group.

More than 100 vendors, local artists, artisans, and pop-up performers!

Live music all day on the Mill Street Stage by the Renaissance Band, Memphis Mudd, and Springwater Band.

Upon entering Coldwater, pick up your free Steampunk Passport sponsored by Tourism Simcoe County and travel to iconic cities at participating restaurants.

Visitors can dress as their favourite student, teacher, witch, or wizard. Free Harry Potter crafts and live creature encounters from the Wye Marsh and Scales Nature Park will delight festival attendees on Friday night between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Coldwater Steampunk Festival kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the Re/Max Hot Air Balloon display. Favourite returning acts include North-Simcoe’s own ‘Pickpocket Magician’ James Harrison plus R. Phineus Bodine, the Mad Scientist.

Watch Ryan Leis LVL smelt on his iron forge and leatherwork designs by Adam Smith.

Friday night and all-day Saturday, throw an axe with Axed or try Moonwalk Archery.

All-day Teapot racing hosted by Hamilton Steampunk Society and The Robot from Murdoch Mysteries will be on display at the Mill compliments of Toronto Steampunk Society.

Meet Anne Innis Dagg, the Woman Who Loves Giraffes, winner of the Order of Canada.

Storyteller Professor Taelstrum’s from Montreal will host tea duelling and compliment’s battles, while Duelling Weapons Academy of Renaissance Fencing performs behind the Mill at noon.

A drag show begins at 2 p.m. with Crystal Rose and surprise guests. Join local artists April Gonzalez and Kathryn Kaiser in Sylvia’s Paris Fairy Gardens on mural painting.

Visit the free craft tent beside Em’s Café for make-and-take crafts for all ages, plus all-day demonstrations and morning workshops by local artists.

Enter the costume contest at 1 p.m. under the Music Barn at the Coldwater Mill or hop the bus to the Coldwater Canadiana Museum for a game by Escape North Challenge.

Costumes are encouraged but not required… don’t forget the goggles.