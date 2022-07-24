Steelers upset Spartans, Sault will host home playoff game

The Sault Steelers celebrating their 50th anniversary, pick up a valuable win against the Sudbury Spartans during their final regular season game on Friday night.

The Steelers and Spartans had met once previously this season in the Nickel City on June 18, with Sudbury picking up a close one with a score of 14-8.

A late 14-yard field goal by Jesse Hill and a last-minute interception by Connor Boudreau allowed the Steelers a come-from-behind win against the Sudbury Spartans at Rocky DiPietro Field on Saturday.

In what was the final home game of the regular season for the Steelers, the organization was celebrating its 50th anniversary and the win took on added meaning as it helped the team clinch a home playoff game in two weeks on August 6.

Hill scored the first points of the game for the Steelers with his other field goal of the night, a 21-yarder.

After Hill’s initial score Spartans quickly took a lead with a pair of touchdowns, including a 70-yard catch by Nick Rideout.

Before the end of the first half the Steelers would cut the Spartans’ lead to five with quarterback Ryan Yost completing a four-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Holub.

Holub then gave the Steelers the lead early in the second half of the game with a second touchdown completion from Yost, this on for 28-yards. After a successful conversion by Hill the score was 16-14 Steelers.

Rideout (Spartans) picked up his second touchdown of the day with a 62-yard pass completion from Adan Rocha to again put Sudbury ahead by five points.

As the second half continued, the teams traded points with Alonzo Clarke scoring on a one-yard touchdown run followed by a successful two-point conversion by Holub giving the Sault back the lead with a score of 24-21.

A Spartans rouge cut the Steelers lead to 24-22 before Rideout got the lead back for the Spartans with a successful 17-yard field goal attempt. Setting the score at 25-24 Spartans before Hill’s game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, Boudreau’s interception with 48 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Steelers with the final score of 27-25.

With this win, the Steelers finish with a regular season record of 3-2-1 and will host an opening round playoff game on August 6; the club’s first home playoff game since 2014.

Sudbury ends its season with a 5-1-0 record and will also host a playoff game on August 6.

More playoff details can be found on the Northern Football Conference website.