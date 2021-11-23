'Steep decrease' in homelessness in Wellington County

Chronic homelessness in the County of Wellington has seen a “steep decrease” over the last two years.

“We’ve seen a 41 per cent reduction in terms of chronic homelessness in our community, which is quite significant,” said Lori Richer, the housing stability manager with the county.

The county said the goal is to end chronic homelessness by 2023 by providing stable housing for all.

“Really we do need to find additional housing placements if we’re going to be able to make that goal. So it’s a big goal but I think we’re part way there with our 41 per cent reduction. And can we meet that? We’re definitely trying as hard as we can.”

Richer said the county, alongside its partners, have effective interventions plans in place to support youth and adults facing homelessness and ensuring they have longer housing stability.

“We’re really working towards innovative solutions to support people with intense wrap around supports and appropriate housing placements is kind of the key,” she said.

She said the most challenging part is finding landlords who are willing to partner with them to offer up available units to those in need.

“Rents are fairly steep right now, we’re looking at $1,400 to $1,800 per month for a unit and anyone who receives social assistance is not able to manage that rent.”

While homelessness is on an overall downward trend, Richer said they have seen a slight increase in the number of people accessing the shelter system per night. Since October, there have been 81 individuals and families going to shelters. Typically that number is at 70.

The county said they are increasing capacity at warming centres over the winter months to accommodate the increase.