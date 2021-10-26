iHeartRadio

Steep hike coming for Manitoba's natural gas rates

image.jpg

Natural gas rates are set to increase in Manitoba beginning next week, with some customers’ yearly bills expected to go up nearly $125.

On Tuesday, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) announced that it approved Centra Gas Manitoba Inc.’s application to increase the current rate from $0.1323/m3 to 0.1916/m3 beginning on Nov. 1.

The PUB projects that this new rate will increase a typical residential customer’s bill by 17.1 per cent or $124 a year. Customers will not be affected by the rate hike if they signed fixed-term, fixed-price contracts with Centra or a private broker.

Primary gas rates will be reviewed again on Feb. 1, 2022.

Centra sells its primary gas to Manitoba customers on a cost-recovery basis without markup.

