Stefanie Masotti announced as anchor for CTV Windsor's weekday newscasts

CTV News Windsor has announced Stefanie Masotti will be the anchor for the station’s weekday newscasts at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Masotti assumes the role on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, when she returns from her maternity leave.

“It has always been a goal of mine to serve Windsor-Essex through delivering trusted journalism, and I’m greatly honoured and excited for this opportunity,” said Masotti.

Current anchor Jim Crichton is retiring on Nov. 26.

"To say Jim Crichton leaves big shoes to fill upon his retirement is an understatement,” said Masotti. “His strong connection with our community is something I have taken inspiration from, and something I plan to build on myself. Windsor-Essex County is my home, and it’s a place that I am extremely proud of.”

Masotti holds an Honours degree in Communication Studies from the University of Windsor, a diploma in Broadcast Journalism from Fanshawe College, and a Master of Arts in Journalism from Western University. She began her career reporting for CTV News Ottawa before returning home to join CTV News Windsor, first as a reporter, and later as anchor of the weekend editions of both CTV News at Six and CTV News at 11.

A two-time RTDNA Award winner, Masotti was most recently recognized in 2021 for a report on AIDS awareness.

Having grown up in Tecumseh, Ont., Masotti has made Windsor home for her family of four and is deeply connected to the community she covers.

Passionate about the issues that matter most to local residents, Masotti is driven to deliver viewers the news and perspectives that tell the community’s stories.

“Stefanie is a dedicated journalist who demonstrates her commitment to the community by seeking to get to the heart of every story,” said CTV Windsor news director Daniel Cress. “Having deep roots in her hometown, Stefanie understands the importance of telling the local stories that matter most to our viewers. She also maintains an enthusiasm for innovation in storytelling that we are looking forward to sharing with Windsor-Essex.”