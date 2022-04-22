Stefanson meets with Trudeau for first time as premier

For the first time as premier, Heather Stefanson was able to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau face-to-face on Friday.

During the meeting, Stefanson said her main priority was to talk about health care with Trudeau.

“A sustainable, high-quality health-care system remains the single most important issue for Canadians. I stressed the current federal funding share of the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) with provinces and territories is simply inadequate as the COVID-19 pandemic sadly proved,” Stefanson said in a news release.

Stefanson said she wants to see the federal government increase the share to 35 per cent and remain at that level over time.

“The Manitoba government recognizes the importance of demonstrating progress and outcomes for our citizens and I reaffirmed our willingness to work with the federal government to achieve this goal and advance meaningful change in our health systems.”

Also brought up during the meeting was the province’s commitment to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine by taking in as many refugees as possible.

Stefanson also discussed infrastructure and climate projects in Manitoba, like the Lake Manitoba Outlet Channel and the North End Water Pollution Centre.

“I look forward to building on today’s conversations and events as we emerge from this pandemic and build a future full of hope and opportunity.”