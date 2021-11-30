STEGH says 100 per cent of staff now vaccinated

Officials with St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) say they have achieved 100 per cent vaccination among all workers.

That includes all employees, physicians, volunteers, students and contractors, meaning more than 1,450 workers are fully vaccinated.

The hospital announced a mandatory vaccine policy in October following suit of other area hospitals such at London Health Sciences and St. Joseph’s Health Care.

Previous to the deadline the hospital had 98 per cent of workers fully vaccinated or in the process of being vaccinated.

The deadline passed on Friday for all remaining staff leaving nine staff members terminated.

Three staff remain on leave while they complete the vaccinated process.