Steinbach area schools closed following threat
Two schools in the Hanover School Division are closed on Thursday due to phone threats they have received.
According to a post on the Hanover School Division’s website from Wednesday night, Clearspring Middle School, which is located in Steinbach, along with Kleefeld School, located approximately 16 kilometres west of Steinbach, were both closed due to a threat received at Clearspring earlier in the day directed at Kleefeld school.
“We take threats to schools or persons very seriously; therefore, staff immediately contacted the RCMP,” wrote Shelly Amos, superintendent/CEO of Hanover School Division, in a letter on the website.
Amos said the threat call was similar to one made to Clearspring Middle School a week ago that prompted the school to close on Jan. 20.
“Upon investigation, the RCMP determined the call was once again associated with a US telephone number. There are indications that this is not a legitimate threat, but this has not yet been confirmed,” Amos wrote.
Both schools are engaged in remote learning, Amos said.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to RCMP for more information.
